True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)
TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
True North Commercial REIT is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 25 commercial properties located in Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick. The properties consists of approximately 98% office and over 2% industrial space, representing an aggregate of approximately... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$219.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.68
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|9.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions
* True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15
* True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria