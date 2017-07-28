Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)
TOASO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
30.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.28TL (-0.92%)
Prev Close
30.42TL
Open
30.50TL
Day's High
30.50TL
Day's Low
30.12TL
Volume
824,461
Avg. Vol
561,717
52-wk High
33.50TL
52-wk Low
20.22TL
About
Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (Tofas) is a Turkey-based company, which manufactures, exports and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under licenses of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SpA (Fiat). Tofas, which is a joint venture of Koc Holding AS and Fiat, also produces various automotive spare parts used in its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL15,120.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|500.00
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|2.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.84
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.44
|15.18
Turkey's Tofas Q2 net profit jumps 31 percent
ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Friday its net profit climbed 31 percent to 312.5 million lira ($88 million) in the second quarter.