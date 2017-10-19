Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.