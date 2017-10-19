Edition:
United States

Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs243.45
Open
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs249.75
Day's Low
Rs243.00
Volume
757,624
Avg. Vol
1,221,134
52-wk High
Rs249.75
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

Chart for

About

Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.