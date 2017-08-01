Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)
TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,359.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-26.60 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs1,386.45
Open
Rs1,390.00
Day's High
Rs1,393.00
Day's Low
Rs1,343.25
Volume
42,895
Avg. Vol
185,235
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.95
About
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of branded, as well as unbranded generic pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular (CV), central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal, diabetology, anti-infective, anti-diabetics and pain management segments.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs230,557.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|169.22
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|1.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds
* Gets members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQS0bf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/ bonds by way of private placement worth INR 75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA
* Torrent pharmaceuticals clarifes on news item "Torrent pharma gets four U.S. FDA observations for Indrad plant"