Edition:
United States

TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)

TOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$2.68
Open
$2.65
Day's High
$2.69
Day's Low
$2.64
Volume
12,620
Avg. Vol
188,302
52-wk High
$3.69
52-wk Low
$2.05

Chart for

About

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): $252.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.06 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.87 11.32
ROE: -- 16.68 15.18

Latest News about TOS.TO

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on recent activities

* TSO3 Inc - ‍a hospital in Canada has initiated terminal sterilization of duodenoscopes with company's Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes

* Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

* TSO3 inc qtrly revenue increased to a record $4.2 million, a 13.5pct sequential increase over $3.7 million recorded in Q4 of 2016

May 10 2017
» More TOS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates