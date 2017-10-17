Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)
TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.33 (-2.27%)
$-0.33 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
$14.52
$14.52
Open
$14.42
$14.42
Day's High
$14.60
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.19
$14.19
Volume
19,804
19,804
Avg. Vol
30,611
30,611
52-wk High
$16.00
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24
$11.24
About
Total Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company through operating divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships is involved in three business areas: contract drilling services (Chinook Drilling), rentals and transportation services (Total Oilfield Rentals); and the fabrication,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$656.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.24
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|67.67
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.80
|15.18
BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints Glenn Dagenais to board
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors
BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
* Total Energy Services Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26
BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces new syndicated credit facilities
* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017
BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER
* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER