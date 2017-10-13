Edition:
United States

Total SA (TOTF.PA)

TOTF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

45.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€45.85
Open
€45.85
Day's High
€46.04
Day's Low
€45.74
Volume
7,021,755
Avg. Vol
5,205,768
52-wk High
€49.50
52-wk Low
€41.83

Chart for

About

Total S.A. (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €116,771.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,526.34
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 5.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.29 11.32
ROE: -- 5.55 15.18

Latest News about TOTF.PA

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks

BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

Brazil court blocks part of Petrobras' $2.2 billion deal with Total

SAO PAULO A Brazilian federal court has blocked part of a $2.2 billion deal signed earlier this year by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and French oil major Total SA.

Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon

HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Sep 26 2017

UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog takes aim at LNG exporters

* Watchdog says exporters should not be selling spot LNG (Adds ACCC chairman, petroleum association comments)

Sep 20 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017

Total Port Arthur refinery may be shut for weeks by plugged pipe: sources

HOUSTON Total SA's 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may be shut for weeks because an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey caused crude oil to plug a key pipeline, Gulf Coast market sources said on Monday.

Sep 11 2017

Total plans to restart Port Arthur refinery 'soon': sources

HOUSTON Total SA plans to restart the 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery "soon," Gulf Coast market sources said on Sunday.

Sep 03 2017

Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery expects water to recede by weekend: sources

HOUSTON Total SA expects water within its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to recede by the weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Aug 30 2017
» More TOTF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates