Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA)
TOTS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
32.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Totvs SA, formerly Microsiga Software SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Company focuses on developing integrated management software solutions, collaboration and productivity platforms, as well as hardware and consulting services for small and medium-sized businesses. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 5,383.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|165.64
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18