Edition:
United States

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)

TOU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$22.70
Open
$22.64
Day's High
$22.89
Day's Low
$22.55
Volume
785,531
Avg. Vol
469,402
52-wk High
$39.77
52-wk Low
$22.33

Chart for

About

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $6,110.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about TOU.TO

BRIEF-Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.40​

* Tourmaline more than doubles six month cash flow and continues profitable strong growth

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd

* Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July​

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date

* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017

May 29 2017

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil reports Q1 EPS of C$0.37

* Tourmaline achieves strong earnings as well as record production and cash flow in the first quarter

May 04 2017
» More TOU.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates