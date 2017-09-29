Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)

Edition:
About

Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc., is a Canada-based children's entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties. The Company's segments... (more)

Latest News about TOY.TO

BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master enters agreement with Alibaba to expand reach in China​

* Spin Master Corp- ‍co, Alibaba announced a continued collaboration to further expand Spin Master brand portfolio in China​

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment

* Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million

* Spin master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles

* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio

May 01 2017
