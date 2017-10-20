Edition:
Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPXb.TO)

TPXb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

105.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.65 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$104.35
Open
$104.95
Day's High
$105.19
Day's Low
$104.94
Volume
5,892
Avg. Vol
2,775
52-wk High
$145.86
52-wk Low
$100.55

Chart for

About

Molson Coors Canada Inc. is a Canada-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Company, which is a holding company.

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): $22,626.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 215.29
Dividend: 0.52
Yield (%): 2.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

