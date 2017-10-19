Edition:
United States

Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs695.30
Open
Rs688.50
Day's High
Rs699.85
Day's Low
Rs681.10
Volume
20,581
Avg. Vol
241,839
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

Chart for

About

The Ramco Cements Limited, formerly Madras Cements Limited, manufactures cement, ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products. The Company operates in two segments: Cement and Power generation from Windmills. It is also engaged in the sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants. The principal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs162,230.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.58
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates