Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs695.30
Rs695.30
Open
Rs688.50
Rs688.50
Day's High
Rs699.85
Rs699.85
Day's Low
Rs681.10
Rs681.10
Volume
20,581
20,581
Avg. Vol
241,839
241,839
52-wk High
Rs770.00
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80
Rs472.80
About
The Ramco Cements Limited, formerly Madras Cements Limited, manufactures cement, ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products. The Company operates in two segments: Cement and Power generation from Windmills. It is also engaged in the sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants. The principal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs162,230.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.58
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18