Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)
TRE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
25.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-0.56%)
€-0.14 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€25.73
€25.73
Open
€25.85
€25.85
Day's High
€25.86
€25.86
Day's Low
€25.58
€25.58
Volume
364,079
364,079
Avg. Vol
449,657
449,657
52-wk High
€39.57
€39.57
52-wk Low
€25.22
€25.22
About
Tecnicas Reunidas SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the engineering and construction of industrial facilities. Its activities are structured in three business areas: Oil & Gas, Power and Infrastructure and industries. The Oil & Gas area provides engineering services for the construction of refinery units, as well as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,430.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.90
|Dividend:
|0.73
|Yield (%):
|5.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|67.67
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.80
|15.18
BRIEF-CB & I says has been awarded a contract by Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - co has been awarded a contract by Técnicas Reunidas, S.A for new product storage tanks