Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs94.10
Rs94.10
Open
Rs94.00
Rs94.00
Day's High
Rs94.70
Rs94.70
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Rs92.70
Volume
199,738
199,738
Avg. Vol
1,439,375
1,439,375
52-wk High
Rs108.00
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Rs49.05
About
Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar. The Company's segments include Sugar, Engineering and Others. Its Sugar Business consists of sugar, co-generation and distillery. Its Engineering Business comprises its operations in high-speed gears, and water and waste-water management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,079.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.95
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago