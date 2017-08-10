Edition:
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)

TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs94.10
Open
Rs94.00
Day's High
Rs94.70
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Volume
199,738
Avg. Vol
1,439,375
52-wk High
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

About

Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar. The Company's segments include Sugar, Engineering and Others. Its Sugar Business consists of sugar, co-generation and distillery. Its Engineering Business comprises its operations in high-speed gears, and water and waste-water management... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,079.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 257.95
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about TREI.NS

BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates