Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
About
Trent Limited is engaged in the retail sale of readymade garments. The Company's segments include Retailing and Others. It primarily operates stores across three formats: Westside, Star and Landmark. Westside offers apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, along with furnishings, decor and a range of home... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs104,929.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|332.32
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion
BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y
* Trent Ltd June quarter net profit 381.5 million rupees versus 233 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
* Says approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees
* Says company has issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: