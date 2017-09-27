Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

UPDATE 1-Macau company in tie-up with Thai firm on $300 mln initial coin offering HONG KONG, Sept 27 A Macau company and Thailand-based firm are looking to raise more than $300 million through what would be the world's largest crypto currency initial coin offering (ICO), according to a document seen by Reuters, to fund the construction of a floating casino hotel.

China's CIC raising $8 bln loan for Logicor acquisition -Basis Point HONG KONG, July 28 The China Investment Corp sovereign wealth fund is arranging a 6.8 billion euro ($7.96 billion) loan to fund its acquisition of European warehouse firm Logicor, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.