Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs100.20
Open
Rs100.50
Day's High
Rs100.90
Day's Low
Rs99.70
Volume
230,156
Avg. Vol
1,365,587
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
About
Trident Limited is a terry towel, yarn and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer. The Company's segments include Textiles, Paper and Chemical/Chemicals, and Others. The Company's geographical segments include USA and Rest of the world. The Textiles segment includes yarn, towel, bed sheets and dyed yarn manufacturing (including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,010.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|509.60
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining
* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding