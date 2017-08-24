Edition:
Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs100.20
Open
Rs100.50
Day's High
Rs100.90
Day's Low
Rs99.70
Volume
230,156
Avg. Vol
1,365,587
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Trident Limited is a terry towel, yarn and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer. The Company's segments include Textiles, Paper and Chemical/Chemicals, and Others. The Company's geographical segments include USA and Rest of the world. The Textiles segment includes yarn, towel, bed sheets and dyed yarn manufacturing (including... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,010.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.60
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.50

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining

* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding

Aug 24 2017
