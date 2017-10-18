TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

Edition:
About

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas... (more)

Latest News about TRP.TO

TransCanada's Keystone crude pipeline shut down after storm -sources

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 TransCanada Corp's Keystone crude oil pipeline is shut down after a storm on Tuesday night in southeast Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan, market sources said on Wednesday.

Oct 18 2017

Canada expects crude-by-rail boom as pipeline project collapses

CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp's decision this week to scrap its $12 billion Energy East pipeline and delays to other export pipeline projects look set to increase producers' reliance on costly crude-by-rail to bring barrels to market.

Oct 06 2017

Facing tougher regulations, TransCanada scraps $12 billion oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp abandoned its C$15.7 billion ($12.52 billion) cross-country Energy East pipeline on Thursday amid mounting regulatory hurdles, dealing a blow to the country's oil export ambitions.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 4-Facing tougher regulations, TransCanada scraps $12 bln oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 5 TransCanada Corp abandoned its C$15.7 billion ($12.52 billion) cross-country Energy East pipeline on Thursday amid mounting regulatory hurdles, dealing a blow to the country's oil export ambitions.

Oct 05 2017

TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects

Oct 5 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would abandon its Energy East and Eastern Mainline pipeline projects, following tough review by Canada's energy regulator.

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

* TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

Oct 05 2017

Canada regulator's plan for review of Energy East pipeline under fire

CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian regulator's plan to assess indirect carbon emissions when considering TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline application sets a harsh precedent for future projects, the Alberta government and supporters of the pipeline said on Friday.

Sep 08 2017

TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipe facing tougher review

CALGARY, Alberta TransCanada Corp seeks to suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) announced a tougher review process.

Sep 07 2017

UPDATE 3-TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipe facing tougher review

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 TransCanada Corp seeks to suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) announced a tougher review process.

Sep 07 2017

TransCanada pauses Energy East pipe in face of tougher review

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 TransCanada Corp will suspend the application for its Energy East pipeline project for 30 days, the company said on Thursday, weeks after Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) regulator announced a tougher review process.

Sep 07 2017
