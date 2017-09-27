Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

BRIEF-Truworths says Aberdeen Asset Managers raised stake in co to 20.93 pct * TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS ACQUIRED FURTHER BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN COMPANY'S SECURITIES

South African retailer Truworths flags stalling profit growth JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's Truworths International expects full-year profit to remain stable or edge lower, the fashion retailer said on Friday, as its home market slips into recession.