Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

TRV.N on New York Stock Exchange

133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$133.17
Open
$134.11
Day's High
$134.11
Day's Low
$132.54
Volume
620,777
Avg. Vol
451,765
52-wk High
$134.11
52-wk Low
$103.89

About

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): $36,489.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 273.70
Dividend: 0.72
Yield (%): 2.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Insurer Travelers beats Wall Street profit estimate after hit from storms

Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms

Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

Oct 19 2017

Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses

Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage

* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey

* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey

Sep 11 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction as Irma threatens Florida

* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.40 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business

* Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board

* Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors

Aug 02 2017
