Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange

188.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.55 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
187.35
Open
187.35
Day's High
189.35
Day's Low
187.35
Volume
25,373,007
Avg. Vol
27,347,911
52-wk High
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35

About

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company's segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £15,470.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,190.01
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about TSCO.L

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Oct 17 Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds table) LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday. Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent. Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said. Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continu

Oct 17 2017

Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018

LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018

LONDON, Oct 12 British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Oct 12 2017

Tesco target Booker reports 9 pct first half profit rise​

LONDON, Oct 12 Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in first half profit, driven by progress in both catering and retail.

Oct 12 2017

RPT-Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told

LONDON, Oct 11 A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

Oct 11 2017

Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told

LONDON, Oct 11 A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

Oct 11 2017

Tesco's UK forecasts changing overnight in 2014, court told

LONDON, Oct 10 Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London court heard on Tuesday.

Oct 10 2017

Fitch Affirms Tesco at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Tesco's IDR and its Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a consolidation of t

Oct 10 2017

Tesco's UK boss told 'word by word' of hole in accounts, court hears

LONDON The head of Tesco's UK business was read out "almost word by word" a report detailing a 250 million pounds ($327 million) hole in the supermarket's accounts in 2014 a week before the stock market was informed, a court heard on Friday.

Oct 06 2017
