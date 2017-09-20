Stars Group Inc (TSGI.TO)
TSGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
25.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$25.29
$25.29
Open
$25.38
$25.38
Day's High
$25.48
$25.48
Day's Low
$25.23
$25.23
Volume
431,580
431,580
Avg. Vol
502,335
502,335
52-wk High
$27.91
$27.91
52-wk Low
$17.07
$17.07
About
Stars Group Inc, formerly Amaya Inc, is a Canada-based provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Company's business-to-consumer (B2C) business consists of the operations of Amaya Group Holding (IOM) Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively Rational... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,770.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147.45
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games
* The Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games