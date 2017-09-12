Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)
TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
719.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.60 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs726.20
Open
Rs727.00
Day's High
Rs728.00
Day's Low
Rs713.85
Volume
248,773
Avg. Vol
813,287
52-wk High
Rs731.00
52-wk Low
Rs444.50
About
Tata Chemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate for diverse industries, such as glass, detergents, silicates, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, mining and chemical processing. The Company operates through four segments: Inorganic Chemicals, which includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs183,322.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|254.76
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals
* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: