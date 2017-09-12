Edition:
Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)

TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

719.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.60 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs726.20
Open
Rs727.00
Day's High
Rs728.00
Day's Low
Rs713.85
Volume
248,773
Avg. Vol
813,287
52-wk High
Rs731.00
52-wk Low
Rs444.50

About

Tata Chemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate for diverse industries, such as glass, detergents, silicates, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, mining and chemical processing. The Company operates through four segments: Inorganic Chemicals, which includes...

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs183,322.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 254.76
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

Latest News about TTCH.NS

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals

* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 05 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates