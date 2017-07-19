TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)
TTG.L on London Stock Exchange
225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.22%)
-0.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
226.25
226.25
Open
228.00
228.00
Day's High
228.00
228.00
Day's Low
225.00
225.00
Volume
42,334
42,334
Avg. Vol
272,879
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35
128.35
About
TT Electronics plc is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. The Company's divisions include Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Advanced Components division creates engineered electronic components for circuit protection, power management and signal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£366.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|162.45
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.62
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.62
|15.18
BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics
* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc
BRIEF-TT Electronics to dispose Transport Sensing and Control division
* Proposed disposal of transportation sensing and control division to AVX Corp for GBP 118.8 mln in cash