TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,055.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-94.50 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs6,149.50
Open
Rs6,161.00
Day's High
Rs6,161.10
Day's Low
Rs6,055.00
Volume
358
Avg. Vol
3,805
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25

TTK Prestige Limited is a kitchen appliances company. The Company operates through two segments: Kitchen Appliances, and Property & Investment. The Company's Kitchen Appliances segment offers a range of product categories, which consists of Pressure Cookers, Cookware, Gas Stoves and Domestic Kitchen Electrical Appliances. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,445.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.55
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

Latest News about TTKL.NS

BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold

* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees

May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:

May 30 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees

May 30 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share

* Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Apr 24 2017
