TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)
TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,055.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-94.50 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs6,149.50
Open
Rs6,161.00
Day's High
Rs6,161.10
Day's Low
Rs6,055.00
Volume
358
Avg. Vol
3,805
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25
About
TTK Prestige Limited is a kitchen appliances company. The Company operates through two segments: Kitchen Appliances, and Property & Investment. The Company's Kitchen Appliances segment offers a range of product categories, which consists of Pressure Cookers, Cookware, Gas Stoves and Domestic Kitchen Electrical Appliances. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,445.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.55
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|96.25
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.16
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.81
|15.18
BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year
BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees
BRIEF-TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share
* Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: