Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (TTOJ.J)
TTOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
530.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
530.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.95%)
5.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
525.00
525.00
Open
500.00
500.00
Day's High
530.00
530.00
Day's Low
500.00
500.00
Volume
11,440
11,440
Avg. Vol
142,388
142,388
52-wk High
598.00
598.00
52-wk Low
261.00
261.00
About
Trustco Group Holdings Ltd is a financial services company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Banking and Finance, and Investments. The Insurance segment includes the short term and long term insurers, as well as South African insurance operations. The Banking and Finance segment includes the operations of Trustco Bank... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,092.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|772.14
|Dividend:
|7.39
|Yield (%):
|2.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.74
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.