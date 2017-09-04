Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)
TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
81.50INR
19 Oct 2017
81.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.49%)
Rs-0.40 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs81.90
Rs81.90
Open
Rs82.55
Rs82.55
Day's High
Rs82.55
Rs82.55
Day's Low
Rs81.05
Rs81.05
Volume
536,886
536,886
Avg. Vol
5,212,412
5,212,412
52-wk High
Rs91.15
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00
Rs67.00
About
The Tata Power Company Limited is an integrated power company. The Company's principal businesses are in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution-cum-retail, power trading, power services, coal mines and logistics, strategic engineering for defense applications, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, and engineering,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs220,439.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,704.77
|Dividend:
|1.30
|Yield (%):
|1.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
BRIEF-Landis&Gyr and Tata Power-DDL partner to deploy smart metering infrastructure in Delhi
* LANDIS+GYR & TATA POWER-DDL PARTNER TO DEPLOY SMART METERING INFRASTRUCTURE IN DELHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-India's Tata Power misses 4th-qtr profit estimates as costs rise
May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.