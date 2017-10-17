Edition:
United States

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)

TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

76.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-0.52%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
Open
77.25TL
Day's High
77.55TL
Day's Low
76.60TL
Volume
83,679
Avg. Vol
69,376
52-wk High
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL

Chart for

About

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (Turk Traktor) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of agricultural machinery, such as tractors, harvesting machinery and earth moving machinery, and its allied parts, including gearboxes, transmission boxes, engine blocks, cylinder heads and hydraulic lifters. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): TL4,120.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 53.37
Dividend: 4.68
Yield (%): 6.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.92 11.32
ROE: -- 9.60 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates