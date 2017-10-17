Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)
TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
76.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40TL (-0.52%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
Open
77.25TL
Day's High
77.55TL
Day's Low
76.60TL
Volume
83,679
Avg. Vol
69,376
52-wk High
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL
About
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (Turk Traktor) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of agricultural machinery, such as tractors, harvesting machinery and earth moving machinery, and its allied parts, including gearboxes, transmission boxes, engine blocks, cylinder heads and hydraulic lifters. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL4,120.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.37
|Dividend:
|4.68
|Yield (%):
|6.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18