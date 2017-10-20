Edition:
United States

Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

TTRGn.DE on Xetra

46.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€46.10
Open
€46.38
Day's High
€47.30
Day's Low
€45.60
Volume
16,023
Avg. Vol
17,627
52-wk High
€51.71
52-wk Low
€21.42

Chart for

About

Technotrans AG is a Germany-based provider of liquid cooling technologies and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Services. The Technology segment develops and markets system solutions and machinery in the area of cooling, temperature control, filtering, separating, spraying and pumping of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €317.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.91
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 1.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates