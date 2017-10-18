Edition:
TUI AG (TUIT.L)

TUIT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,334.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
1,335.00
Open
1,340.00
Day's High
1,348.00
Day's Low
1,334.00
Volume
805,875
Avg. Vol
1,299,808
52-wk High
1,352.34
52-wk Low
934.39

About

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. The Company operates through the following segments: Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Central Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 48.73 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 11.32
ROE: -- 11.71 15.18

Latest News about TUIT.L

UPDATE 1-Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure

* Thomson rebranded as TUI UK (Adds details of competitors, context)

Oct 18 2017

Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure

LONDON, Oct 18 Europe's largest tour operator TUI is putting on extra flights to make up for capacity lost after this month's collapse of Monarch, TUI's UK and Ireland boss said on Wednesday.

Oct 17 2017

Travel group TUI reiterates earnings target

LONDON, Sept 28 Europe's largest tour operator TUI said it still expected to grow underlying full-year earnings by at least 10 percent after it enjoyed strong summer trading at its hotels and resorts.

Sep 28 2017

UPDATE 2-Spain is "pretty full", TUI says other destinations could benefit

* Says confident of Turkey demand returning (Recasts with CEO comments)

Aug 10 2017

TUI sticks to FY profit target, sees turnover up 3 pct

BERLIN, Aug 10 European tourism group TUI stuck to its profit target for the year as it made a nine-month core profit for the first time and said it expected annual turnover to rise by more than 3 percent.

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd

* DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-TUI completes sale of Travelopia to KKR

* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 15 2017

Etihad Aviation Group ends talks with TUI AG

DUBAI, June 8 Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.

Jun 08 2017
