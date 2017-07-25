TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)
TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,110.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs47.80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs3,062.20
Open
Rs3,083.70
Day's High
Rs3,122.60
Day's Low
Rs3,075.00
Volume
2,074
Avg. Vol
7,393
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15
About
TVS Srichakra Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of tires and tubes, including road use tires/tubes, which includes two wheeler tires and tubes; off the road tires used in implements/forklifts/industrial tractors, and other machinery, non-highway service tires, such as sand tires, grader... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,784.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7.66
|Dividend:
|50.70
|Yield (%):
|1.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18
BRIEF-TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns
* Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvKfWq) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TVS Srichakra seeks members' nod for appointment of R Naresh as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of R Naresh as managing director