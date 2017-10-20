Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)
TYMN.L on London Stock Exchange
330.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
331.25
Open
332.25
Day's High
332.25
Day's Low
325.00
Volume
1,127,320
Avg. Vol
263,788
52-wk High
369.50
52-wk Low
239.50
About
Tyman PLC, formerly Lupus Capital PLC, is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international supplier of engineered components to the door and window industry. It operates through three segments, which include AmesburyTruth, ERA and Schlegel International. Its North American division operates as AmesburyTrut...
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£588.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|178.04
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.62
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.06
|15.18