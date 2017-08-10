Edition:
United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs840.00
Open
Rs842.20
Day's High
Rs845.80
Day's Low
Rs832.10
Volume
22,835
Avg. Vol
226,836
52-wk High
Rs938.70
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

United Breweries Limited (UBL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. The Company offers a range of brands, such as Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Blue, Bullet, Cannon 10000, Kalyani Black Label,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs221,069.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 264.41
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 0.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

Latest News about UBBW.NS

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur

* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 11 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders

* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries

May 03 2017
