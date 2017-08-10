United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.90 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs840.00
Open
Rs842.20
Day's High
Rs845.80
Day's Low
Rs832.10
Volume
22,835
Avg. Vol
226,836
52-wk High
Rs938.70
52-wk Low
Rs717.20
About
United Breweries Limited (UBL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. The Company offers a range of brands, such as Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Blue, Bullet, Cannon 10000, Kalyani Black Label,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs221,069.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|264.41
|Dividend:
|1.15
|Yield (%):
|0.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.02
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.17
|15.18
BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur
* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders
* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries