Edition:
United States

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

UBIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

66.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.18 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€66.27
Open
€66.49
Day's High
€66.97
Day's Low
€66.00
Volume
215,961
Avg. Vol
305,688
52-wk High
€67.52
52-wk Low
€28.50

Chart for

About

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a France-based company that is engaged in the development, publishing and distribution of video games. It offers a portfolio of products, such as Rayman, Tom Clancy, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, Prince of Persia, Child of Eden, From Dust, Shaun White, Driver and The Settlers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,578.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 114.67
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.21 11.32
ROE: -- 12.67 15.18

Latest News about UBIP.PA

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5

Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Ubisoft announces buy-back programme of up to 4 million shares

* BUY BACK WOULD BE FORM OCTOBER 5, 2017 TO DECEMBER 29, 2017

Oct 04 2017

Vivendi blocks Ubisoft's staff share awards scheme as stand-off continues

PARIS Acquisitive media conglomerate Vivendi has prevented a staff share awards scheme going ahead at Ubisoft, where it is the biggest shareholder, as it presses to get board representation at the French video games firm.

Sep 22 2017

UPDATE 2-Vivendi blocks Ubisoft's staff share awards scheme as stand-off continues

PARIS, Sept 22 Acquisitive media conglomerate Vivendi has prevented a staff share awards scheme going ahead at Ubisoft, where it is the biggest shareholder, as it presses to get board representation at the French video games firm.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Vivendi abstains from voting at Ubisoft shareholders' meeting​

* Says ‍announced today that it had abstained from voting on resolutions submitted to Ubisoft shareholders' meeting​

Sep 22 2017

Ubisoft's employees share bonus scheme rejected in general meeting

PARIS, Sept 22 Ubisoft's resolution on the distribution of bonuses in shares to employees was rejected at its annual general meeting on Friday, as its number one shareholder Vivendi abstained.

Sep 22 2017

JP Morgan says no plans to take control of Ubisoft despite stake

PARIS U.S. bank JP Morgan said it had no plans to take control of video games maker Ubisoft, making the statement after a disclosure that it indirectly held about 11 percent of Ubisoft's shares.

Sep 14 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

Sep 13 2017

JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options

PARIS U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft 's shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.

Sep 13 2017

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options

PARIS, Sept 13 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft's shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.

Sep 13 2017
» More UBIP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates