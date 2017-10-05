Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5 Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BRIEF-Ubisoft announces buy-back programme of up to 4 million shares * BUY BACK WOULD BE FORM OCTOBER 5, 2017 TO DECEMBER 29, 2017

UPDATE 2-Vivendi blocks Ubisoft's staff share awards scheme as stand-off continues PARIS, Sept 22 Acquisitive media conglomerate Vivendi has prevented a staff share awards scheme going ahead at Ubisoft, where it is the biggest shareholder, as it presses to get board representation at the French video games firm.

Ubisoft's employees share bonus scheme rejected in general meeting PARIS, Sept 22 Ubisoft's resolution on the distribution of bonuses in shares to employees was rejected at its annual general meeting on Friday, as its number one shareholder Vivendi abstained.

JP Morgan says no plans to take control of Ubisoft despite stake PARIS U.S. bank JP Morgan said it had no plans to take control of video games maker Ubisoft, making the statement after a disclosure that it indirectly held about 11 percent of Ubisoft's shares.

JPMorgan owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft via contracts, options PARIS U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co now indirectly owns 11.33 percent of Ubisoft 's shares and 10.33 percent of voting rights, French markets authority AMF said on Wednesday.