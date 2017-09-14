UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)
UDG.L on London Stock Exchange
922.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communicat... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,543.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|248.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing
* Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln
BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln
* Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million
UDG Healthcare raises full-year outlook, eyes further deals
May 23 UDG Healthcare Plc could spend up to $600 million for acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company raised its full-year earnings estimate as a recent acquisition helped prop up profit in the first half.
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.