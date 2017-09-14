UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency​ * ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing * Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln * ‍Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million​