Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)
UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
469.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs473.30
Open
Rs473.80
Day's High
Rs475.05
Day's Low
Rs466.10
Volume
43,105
Avg. Vol
251,413
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55
About
UFLEX Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of flexible packaging products. The Company also offers a flexible packaging solution to its customers across the globe. The Company's products include printed, laminated, metalized, co-extruded, coated, embossed, plain plastic films and hologrammed sticker... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,935.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.21
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18