Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)
UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-1.17%)
Rs-4.05 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs346.75
Rs346.75
Open
Rs346.75
Rs346.75
Day's High
Rs348.50
Rs348.50
Day's Low
Rs339.70
Rs339.70
Volume
195,597
195,597
Avg. Vol
2,082,648
2,082,648
52-wk High
Rs475.50
Rs475.50
52-wk Low
Rs284.85
Rs284.85
About
Ujjivan Financial Services Limited, formerly Ujjivan Financial Services Private Limited, is a non-banking finance company engaged in the micro finance lending business. The Company's products and services include Microfinance, Micro and Small Enterprise Business (MSE) Finance, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Finance, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,036.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.74
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18