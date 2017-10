Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

About

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, formerly Ulker Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, is a Turkey-based food manufacturer, specializing in cookies, crackers, chocolate covered cookies and wafers. The Company offers products under such brand names, Potibor, Cizi, Krispi, Haylayf, Mavi Yesil, Hanimeller, Bebe Biscuits, Biskrem, Krim Kraker, Probis,... ( more