Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-138.00 (-3.21%)
4,299.00
4,280.00
4,292.50
4,161.00
5,435,653
2,738,383
4,557.50
3,050.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£124,752.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,963.22
|Dividend:
|31.99
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|70.02
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.51
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.46
|15.18
European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.
BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure
* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks. * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork mar
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.
ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business
CHICAGO, Oct 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.
BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra
* Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:
Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal
SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. | Video
UPDATE 3-Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 bln Carver Korea deal
* Says Carver is S.Korea's fastest-growing cosmetics business