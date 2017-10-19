Edition:
United States

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange

4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-138.00 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
4,299.00
Open
4,280.00
Day's High
4,292.50
Day's Low
4,161.00
Volume
5,435,653
Avg. Vol
2,738,383
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

Chart for

About

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): £124,752.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,963.22
Dividend: 31.99
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 70.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.51 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Latest News about ULVR.L

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

Oct 03 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Oct 03 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks. * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork mar

Oct 03 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Oct 02 2017

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business

CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

Oct 02 2017

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business

CHICAGO, Oct 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra

* Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal

SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. | Video

Sep 25 2017

UPDATE 3-Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 bln Carver Korea deal

* Says Carver is S.Korea's fastest-growing cosmetics business

Sep 25 2017
» More ULVR.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates