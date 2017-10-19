Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure * UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3 Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3 Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks. * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

ADM says it's not bidding for Unilever's spreads business CHICAGO U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

BRIEF-Unilever says agreed to acquire Brazilian organic food business Mae Terra * Announces agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business MAE TERRA; terms of deal not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2fEYvWg Further company coverage:

Unilever steps up beauty push with $2.7 billion Carver Korea deal SEOUL/LONDON Unilever has agreed to pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business. |