Umicore SA (UMI.BR)
37.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€37.67
--
--
--
--
682,167
€39.00
€23.92
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€8,438.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.00
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|1.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.33
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.30
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Electric vehicle demand fuels Umicore profit rise
July 31 Strong demand for materials used in electric vehicles helped Belgian group Umicore to report first-half operating income (EBIT) above analysts' estimates on Monday.
Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects
SANTIAGO Twelve companies from seven countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its exports.
Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects
SANTIAGO, July 10 Twelve companies from seven countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its exports.
Umicore sees 2017 operating profit growth of up to 20 pct
BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgium's Umicore said on Tuesday it expected its operating profit to grow by between 11 and 20 percent this year due to strong demand for battery and catalyst material, following a 6 percent rise in 2016.