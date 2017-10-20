Uniper SE (UN01.DE)
RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source
DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.
Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Finnish government backs Fortum's Uniper bid despite Nord Stream II link
HELSINKI The Finnish government fully supports state-controlled utility Fortum's bid for Uniper despite the German firm's investment in Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Economy Minister Mika Lintila said on Tuesday.
Uniper CFO warns of credit risk in case of Fortum takeover: BoeZ
FRANKFURT Uniper fears it could lose its crucial investment grade rating if a planned takeover by Finnish peer Fortum goes ahead, its chief financial officer told a German paper.
Fortum to launch $9.5 billion bid for German utility Uniper
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations operator and energy trading business partly-owned by German utility E.ON , it said on Tuesday. | Video