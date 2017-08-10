Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)
125.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.30 (-0.24%)
Rs126.15
Rs126.15
Rs126.90
Rs125.10
466,545
3,190,828
Rs205.10
Rs116.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs91,421.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|726.43
|Dividend:
|1.95
|Yield (%):
|1.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Union Bank of India gets in-principle nod for foreign investment in Union Asset Management Co
* Got in-principle approval for investment by foreign investors in Union Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
* Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation
BRIEF-Union Bank of India sees credit growth of 9 pct for FY
Aug 10 Union Bank Of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G says:
BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr domestic NIM at 2.20 pct
* Says June-quarter domestic NIM at 2.20 percent; gobal NIM at 2.06 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHAwQ0 Further company coverage:
Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise
Aug 10 State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.
BRIEF-Union Bank of India June-qtr profit falls about 30 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.66 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Union Bank of India approves raising equity capital worth up to 20 bln rupees
* Approved raising equity capital via FPO/right issue/private placement including QIP for up to INR 20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty of 20 mln rupees on Union Bank of India
* Imposed monetary penalty of 20 million rupees on Union Bank of India for non compliance with the directions issued by RBI on know your customer norms Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vatJxI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Union Bank of India
* Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Union Bank of India
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Kewal Handa appointed non-executive chairman
* Kewal Handa appointed non-executive chairman in Union Bank of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: