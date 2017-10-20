Edition:
United States

Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)

UNPE.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

347.30CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.20Kč (-0.63%)
Prev Close
349.50Kč
Open
354.00Kč
Day's High
354.00Kč
Day's Low
347.30Kč
Volume
140,632
Avg. Vol
49,908
52-wk High
354.00Kč
52-wk Low
176.00Kč

Chart for

About

Unipetrol as is a Czech Republic-based holding company engaged in the refinery sector. The Company operates through three business segments: Refinery Production, Petrochemical Production, and Retail. Through its subsidiaries, UNIPETROL as offers refinery and petroleum products (including motor fuels, oils, monomers and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč62,977.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 181.33
Dividend: 8.30
Yield (%): 2.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates