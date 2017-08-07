Edition:
United States

United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,469.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-34.05 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs2,503.15
Open
Rs2,515.00
Day's High
Rs2,516.90
Day's Low
Rs2,449.80
Volume
49,735
Avg. Vol
388,003
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45

Chart for

About

United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Company operates through two segments: India and Outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of Beverage Alcohol (Spirits and Wines), including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs358,828.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 145.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 11.32
ROE: -- 8.94 15.18

Latest News about UNSP.NS

BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees

May 30 2017
» More UNSP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates