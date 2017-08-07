United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)
UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,469.10INR
19 Oct 2017
2,469.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-34.05 (-1.36%)
Rs-34.05 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs2,503.15
Rs2,503.15
Open
Rs2,515.00
Rs2,515.00
Day's High
Rs2,516.90
Rs2,516.90
Day's Low
Rs2,449.80
Rs2,449.80
Volume
49,735
49,735
Avg. Vol
388,003
388,003
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45
Rs1,773.45
About
United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Company operates through two segments: India and Outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of Beverage Alcohol (Spirits and Wines), including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs358,828.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|145.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.94
|15.18
BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer
BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees