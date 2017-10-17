Edition:
United States

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)

UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs5.95
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.15
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
3,210,836
Avg. Vol
37,081,261
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85

Chart for

About

Unitech Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in developing/constructing residential and commercial properties in India and selling the immovable properties to customers. Its segments include Real estate and related activities, Property management, Hospitality, Transmission Tower, Investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,828.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,616.30
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about UNTE.NS

BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case

* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case" ‍​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Unitech to provide compensation for property construction delay

* Unitech Ltd clarifies on news item "unitech bosses sent to police custody in fraud case" ‍​

Sep 19 2017
» More UNTE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates