Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

UNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

47.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.41 (-2.87%)
Prev Close
€49.20
Open
€48.90
Day's High
€49.00
Day's Low
€47.79
Volume
9,158,135
Avg. Vol
3,560,617
52-wk High
€52.31
52-wk Low
€36.22

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and... (more)

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €139,626.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,963.22
Dividend: 0.36
Yield (%): 2.84

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 70.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.51 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Unilever sales fall short as competition bites big brands

LONDON Unilever reported disappointing third-quarter sales having lost market share to smaller rivals, dampening hopes that a failed takeover bid by Kraft Heinz would spark a swift improvement in performance. | Video

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Unilever sales fall short as competition bites big brands

* Bids for spreads business due on Thursday - sources (Adds CFO comments, background, link to Breakingviews column)

Oct 19 2017

LPC-Banks line up approx €5bn debt for Unilever spreads sale

LONDON, Oct 19 Bankers are working on debt financings of up to €5bn to back a potential sale of the margarine and spreads business of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever, banking sources said.

Oct 19 2017

Breakingviews - Unilever struggle gives hope to predators

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever’s struggle gives hope to predators. The consumer giant that fended off a bid from Kraft Heinz earlier this year reported weak third-quarter sales on Thursday. Chief Executive Paul Polman is sprucing up brands, but the more pedestrian Unilever’s performance, the more vulnerable it becomes.

Oct 19 2017

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

Oct 19 2017

European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments

LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.

Oct 19 2017

Unilever blames poor weather for slowing growth

LONDON, Oct 19 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a 2.6 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming poor weather in Europe and natural disasters in the Americas.

Oct 19 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

Oct 05 2017

Unilever spreads whets private equity appetite as deadline nears: sources

LONDON Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has invited private equity bidders to submit tentative offers for its $8 billion margarine and spreads business by a deadline of Oct. 19, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Oct 05 2017

Unilever spreads whets private equity appetite as deadline nears - sources

LONDON, Oct 5 Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has invited private equity bidders to submit tentative offers for its $8 billion margarine and spreads business by a deadline of Oct. 19, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Oct 05 2017
