UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

793.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs789.35
Open
Rs791.50
Day's High
Rs798.00
Day's Low
Rs785.10
Volume
270,417
Avg. Vol
1,142,376
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

About

UPL Limited provides crop protection solutions. The Company is engaged in the business of agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates and specialty chemicals. The Company's segments include Agro activity and Non-agro activity. The Agro activity segment includes the manufacture and marketing of conventional... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs403,229.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 508.04
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Latest News about UPLL.NS

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

Aug 28 2017

Exclusive: Platform Specialty abandons agrochemicals unit sale - sources

Platform Specialty Products Corp has decided to abandon the sale of its agrochemicals business after the offers it attracted failed to meet its valuation expectations of more than $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Aug 24 2017

Exclusive: India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources

Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jul 24 2017
