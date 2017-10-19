United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

BRIEF-United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board * Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors

BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share * Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

LPC: Low rates, improving economy ignite US syndicated lending NEW YORK, Sept 29 A burst of loans to highly indebted companies to cut borrowing costs and acquire corporate targets while interest rates remain low boosted US syndicated lending by 24% to an all-time high for any nine-month period, charting a course toward a record issuance year.

BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co‍​ * Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec * COMAC, UAC announce name of joint wide-body jet (Updates with details, quote)

BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co * Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:

Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it would buy Orbital ATK Inc for about $7.8 billion in a deal that gives it greater access to lucrative government contracts and expands its arsenal of missile defense systems and space rockets. |

