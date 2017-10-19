Edition:
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange

120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.44 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
$119.49
Open
$120.00
Day's High
$120.93
Day's Low
$119.78
Volume
874,156
Avg. Vol
902,304
52-wk High
$124.77
52-wk Low
$97.67

Chart for

About

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $96,595.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 798.77
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 2.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

Latest News about UTX.N

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight

TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board

* Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

LPC: Low rates, improving economy ignite US syndicated lending

NEW YORK, Sept 29 A burst of loans to highly indebted companies to cut borrowing costs and acquire corporate targets while interest rates remain low boosted US syndicated lending by 24% to an all-time high for any nine-month period, charting a course toward a record issuance year.

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co‍​

* Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec

* COMAC, UAC announce name of joint wide-body jet (Updates with details, quote)

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co

* Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:

Sep 27 2017

Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it would buy Orbital ATK Inc for about $7.8 billion in a deal that gives it greater access to lucrative government contracts and expands its arsenal of missile defense systems and space rockets. | Video

Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 4-Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 bln

* Deal could face regulatory scrutiny - analyst (Adds Aerojet share price; M&A data)

Sep 18 2017

Northrop Grumman nears deal to purchase Orbital ATK: source

NEW YORK U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp is poised to announce a purchase of missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK Inc as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.

Sep 17 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
General Electric Company (GE.N) $23.83 +0.25
Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N) $145.35 +1.73
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR.L) 926.00 -1.00
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RRb.L) -- --
Turbomecanica SA (ROTBM.BX) -- --

