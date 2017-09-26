United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
UU.L on London Stock Exchange
842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.18%)
-1.50 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
843.50
843.50
Open
846.50
846.50
Day's High
848.50
848.50
Day's Low
840.00
840.00
Volume
2,793,256
2,793,256
Avg. Vol
2,286,014
2,286,014
52-wk High
1,078.00
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00
827.00
About
United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,741.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|681.89
|Dividend:
|25.92
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.74
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.03
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.31
|15.18
UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue
Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.
United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue
Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.
Oil weakness and investor nerves send Britain's FTSE 100 to first quarterly loss in a year
* UK blue chips set quarterly loss, worst month since Sep. 2015
Britain's FTSE 100 set for biggest monthly loss since early 2016
LONDON, June 30 A drop among oil stocks, miners and by United Utilities kept the UK's top share index in negative territory on Friday as it headed for its biggest monthly loss since January 2016.