Visa Inc (V.N)

PayPal tops profit estimates, lifts target on mobile payments growth Sharp growth in mobile payments led PayPal Holdings Inc to report a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and lift its guidance for earnings through the rest of the year.

BRIEF-Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct * Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance * Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments

UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa (This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)

American Express wins dismissal of lawsuit over lost Costco contract NEW YORK American Express Co has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the credit card services company of defrauding shareholders about the loss in 2015 of a lucrative co-branding relationship with Costco Wholesale Corp .

BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ * Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017 * Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017‍​ - SEC filing